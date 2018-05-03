Big Weekend in Kiowa with Pioneer Days, Big Kansas Road Trip and Lots More!

By REX ZIMMERMAN

Kiowa will be buzzing with activity this weekend as the community celebrates Pioneer Days on Saturday along with several other events, including the “Big Kansas Road Trip” scheduled for Thursday through Sunday. While nobody really knows how many travelers from across the state will make it down to Kiowa, the town is ready with lots of shopping opportunities and great restaurants.

Kiowa Chamber of Commerce representative De Coyle also plans to the at the Statue Park at the corner of 4th and Main to present visitors with a replica Land Run Certificate in recognition of the 125th anniversary of the Cherokee Strip Land Run of 1893.

Tennis Tournament Friday

Friday will also find visitors and athletes from across western Kansas coming to Kiowa to attend the 3-2-1A Regional Tennis Tournament, which kicks off at 10:00 a.m. on the local courts. In addition to South Barber, other teams competing are Chaparral, Cimarron, Colby, Meade, Scott Community and Wakeeney-Trego County.

Busy Saturday

There will also be lots of activities downtown on Saturday highlighted by the annual Pioneer Parade at 11:00 a.m. down Main Street. It’s always fun to watch the cowboys drive their herd of steers down the street. For those wanting to watch a bunch of cowboys do their thing, team roping action begins at 1:00 p.m. at Miller Arena, located in the southeast edge of town.

The Pioneer Skit follows the parade at the corner of 7th and Main and is always a lot of fun. Kiowa’s very own “Ropeman” Buddy Williams will also be on hand to teach young and old how to make a rope the way the Pioneers did.

The Kiowa Historical Society will hold a Bake Sale at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Chief Theater. If you are a baker, please help donate items for sale. Drop them off at 9:00 a.m. Historical Society memberships will also be sold that day.

The Kiowa Museum will be open Saturday after the Pioneer Skit. Tickets for the Henry Gold Boy rifle raffle will also be on sale by the Historical Society.

A Model Horse Show will be held Saturday at the Kiowa Senior Center beginning at 9:30 a.m. Model horse lovers are invited to decorate their horses and drop them off Friday evening at the Center from 5-7 p.m. or before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Judging will be completed by noon and ribbons will be awarded for Best in Show, Halter Class and Western Class. For more information look up Breyer Model Horse Shows for fun ideas on how to display hour horse or contact De Coyle (580-829-3297) or Amanda Stauffer (580-748-1832).

And if all the above isn’t enough to keep everyone busy, Kiowa is hosting a large Youth Soccer League tournament on Saturday at the high school. Youngsters from throughout the area, along with their parents and grandparents, are expected to attend and hopefully will make it downtown to enjoy the day as well.

It should be a great weekend to enjoy the simple pleasures that life in a small town can offer.