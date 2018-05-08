City to Hold Special Election July 10 on Term Limits

The Kiowa City Council voted 5-0 Monday night to hold a Special Election on Tuesday, July 10, to decide the question on whether the city should have term limits or not. A Charter Ordinance passed earlier this year eliminated the two-term limits that had previously been in place for council and mayor positions, but a valid petition was presented to the council demanding a vote on the issue. Cost for the special election is estimated by the County Clerk’s office to be between $3,500 and $4,500.

Council also approved the mayor’s annual appointments, agreed to join a new group to purchase electricity beginning in 2021 that would lock in the price the city pays for six years, and voted to have city employee Ronnie McKitrick handle animal control duties matters along with his other duties.

Check next week’s newspaper for complete story.