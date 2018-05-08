Commencement Sunday for South Barber Seniors

By REX ZIMMERMAN

Thirteen seniors will receive diplomas on Sunday, May 13, as South Barber High School holds Commencement Exercises in the high school gymnasium.

The proceedings get underway at 2:00 p.m.

Honorary junior conductors, Savannah Hughbanks and Taylor Pollock, will lead the seniors to their seats during the Processional, played by Donita Ragan. Ushers will be Haylie Drake and Morgan Polson. High school Principal Brent Shaffer will welcome the students and guests to graduation. He will be followed by the Class President’s address by Slater Blick.

A vocal solo, “The Prayer”, by senior Joseph Bowden will be followed by the Salutatory Address by Idallis Shaffer and the Valedictory Address by Trae Rathgeber.

An entertaining slide show of the senior class throughout their school years will be shown, and Principal Shaffer will then present the class for graduation. Diplomas will be presented by USD 255 Board of Education members Mike Miller and Deb Helfrich.

South Barber Class of 2018 members are: Kadin Allen Banks, Slater Eugene Blick, Joseph Benjamin Bowden, Kobe Alan Carey, Justin Barry McLeod, Eric Costelli Paozin,

Trae Alan Rathgeber, Idallis Shaquiel Shaffer, Kaleigh Lynn Velasquez, Dakota Ray Vickers, Cody Gates Weber, Glenna Maxine Williams and Kylee Brooke Wright.

