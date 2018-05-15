Karlissa Little Crowned “Miss South Barber”

South Barber junior Karlissa Little was crowned “Miss South Barber” Wednesday afternoon, May 9, in one of the most entertaining and competitive pageants in recent memory. Karlissa will represent her school at various events throughout the coming year and will also compete next fall in the “Miss Cinderella Pageant” held during homecoming festivities at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva. Other junior girls competing for the title were Kathleen Martin, ReAnna Dunlap and Haylie Drake. See this week’s newspaper for more photos.