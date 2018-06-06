Churches to Hold Vacation Bible School June 18-22

The Kiowa Congregational Church and the Kiowa United Methodist Church invite all kids, 2017-2018 grades K – 5th, to meet for Vacation Bible School: “Rolling River Rampage.”

The adventure begins June 18 and ends June 22, on Monday from 9:00-11:30 a.m. and on Tue.-Fri. from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Congregational Church, 7th and Rumsey, Kiowa. The celebration joint VBS SERVICE will be on Sunday, June 24 at 10:30 a.m., also at the Congregational Church.

“Rolling River Rampage” invites kids to experience ways for “the Ride of a Lifetime with God!” Their journey will be revealed through Bible adventures, missions, science activities, songs, crafts, games and snacks! “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you.” (Isaiah 43:2)

For more information, please call Becky Buckle, 620 825-6334 or Mary Ann Gillig 620 825-4515.