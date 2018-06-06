USD 255 Names New Superintendent

USD 255 NEWS RELEASE

The USD 255 Board of Education has announced the selection of Dr. Mylo Miller, as the new superintendent. Dr. Miller will take the reins on July 1, 2018.

Dr. Miller has a broad educational experience, as a teacher, administrator and an educator of educators. He has been superintendent, principal and athletic director of Harding Charter Preparatory High School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Students in our schools succeed because they are quality students focused on preparing for their future. We feel our staff and administration support student learning and educational opportunities that will ensure they prepare for career or college.

Board President Mark Pollock said that Dr. Miller emerged from a very thorough search process as the right candidate to lead the District. “The Board is certain in our choice of Dr. Miller and confident that under his leadership USD 255 will continue to be recognized for guiding students along their paths.

Mark Pollock, Board President, explained that community input, including the involvement of a committee of stakeholders, was a key factor in the success of the superintendent search process. The committee included teachers, administrators, parents, and community members. “The input from the community as a whole was very helpful to our process.”

The Board selected three finalists, who were interviewed by the Board.

As a board team, we feel we made the right selection to serve our students and our community.