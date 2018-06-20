Town Hall Meeting June 28 to Discuss July 10 Special Election

Citizens of Kiowa are invited to attend a Town Hall Meeting on Thursday, June 28, to discuss the upcoming Special City Election on July 10. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Kiowa Community Building.

Topic of the discussion will be the vote on a term limit ordinance that is the subject of the July 10 vote. The Kiowa City Council earlier this year passed a charter ordinance that did away with term limits for the city council and mayor positions, which had been set at a maximum of two 4-year terms for the past several years. The charter ordinance was subsequently challenged by a public petition which sent the issue to a Special Election.The vote will dictate whether the charter ordinance passed by council will go into effect or not.

A YES vote means the voter wants the charter ordinance to go into effect to eliminate term limits for elected officials. A NO vote means the voter does not want the ordinance to go into effect, which will revert the city back to the previous ordinance that has a two term limit for elected officials.

The July 10 vote will be held at the Kiowa Community Building and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to all registered voters who live inside the city limits of Kiowa.