EUREKA EMERGENCY RESPONSE UPDATE

3:30 PM– The State Emergency Operations Center continues to coordinate response to Eureka after an F3 tornado struck the city on June 26 leaving eight people with injuries. Local and state authorities are assessing damages.

Westar Energy is reporting 2,895 customers still without power.

The American Red Cross shelter remains open at the Methodist Church, 521 N. Main Street, and is also serving as a cooling station for residents. The Red Cross and Operation BBW are providing mobile canteen operations on site. The American Red Cross is also providing cooling tents for volunteers on-site.

Due to downed power lines traffic flow is restricted and volunteers are not being allowed into the area at this time. The Incident Management Team in Eureka has indicated that volunteers may not be allowed in the affected area until tomorrow to help with debris removal. Recovery operations will cease from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. to ensure the safety of those working in the area. Security will remain on-site overnight.

KDEM has deployed the following assets to Eureka:

Three KDEM Public Assistance representatives to assist with damage assessments and debris management

Three Kansas Department of Health and Environment representatives to assist with debris management and water supply and quality assessments. Water supplies have been deemed safe and secure. Debris sorting will soon be underway. A KDHE Public Health official will be onsite tomorrow, June 28, to assist with birth and marriage certificate recovery. Fees for birth and marriage certificates will be waived.

An Emergency Operations Center Support Team

An Incident Management Team

A Regional coordinator to support the incident command team and county emergency management

Communication on Wheels

Mutual aid has been provided by Lyon and Coffey County with 800 mHz radios, a mobile command center and law enforcement support.

As all residents have been accounted for and Search and Rescue teams have demobilized.