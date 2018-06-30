Hardtner to Host 60th July 4th Celebration

By REX ZIMMERMAN

The community of Hardtner has planned another spectacular 4th of July Celebration as it celebrates 60 years of honoring America and all the freedoms it stands for.

A day full of activities planned to keep everyone entertained will be held both downtown and at Achenbach Park, highlighted in the evening by the best fireworks display around.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Stand By Me”, which can be taken many ways, including standing by our veterans and soldiers in uniform as they work to protect our freedoms, standing by our rural communities as they struggle to survive in these ever changing times, and just standing by each other as we go through our day-to-day lives.

Lil’ Firecracker, Parade

Yur Place in Hardtner will be open early Wednesday morning for those wanting to start the day off with a great breakfast.

Activities on July 4, get underway at 9:00 a.m. with the annual Lil’ Firecracker Contest which will be held in front of the American Legion Building.

Contact Leona Gosvener at 620-770-9338 to enter your child in the Lil’ Firecracker Contest.

The 4th of July Parade will kick off at 10:00 a.m. with prizes for the floats or entries that best display the “Stand By Me” theme. Long time resident Elizabeth Grice will be honored as Parade Grand Marshal.The first place prize in the parade is sponsored by The First State Bank/Alva State Bank and second place is sponsored by Farm Bureau/Corona Hoch. Third place parade prize is sponsored by The Peoples Bank.

The first clue for the popular Medallion Hunt will be given following the parade.

Contact Syd Sterling for parade information at 620-296-4477.

Veteran’s Program at 11 a.m.

The annual Veteran’s Program will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Hardtner United Methodist Church, with local veteran Bill Smith featured as speaker. Lunch will follow the program at the church.

Activities at the Park

A co-ed sand volleyball tournament will start at 11:00 a.m. at Achenbach Park. Contact Emily Lohmann at 580-829-1130 to enter your team. The Hardtner City Pool will be open for a Free Swim from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Turtle Races start at 3:00 p.m.

Free BBQ Beef Sandwiches will begin serving at 4:00 p.m. The first sandwich per person is free and each additional sandwich is just $1.00.

All vendors are also welcome at the park during the afternoon and evening hours. The annual “4th of July” T-shirts can be purchased at Small Town Tees & Gifts in Kiowa.

Extra Special Auction This Year

The White Elephant Auction will get underway at 5:00 p.m. The auction is the primary funding event for the July 4th celebration, and all donations are welcome. To donate, call Syd Sterling at 620-296-4477 or bring items by Yur Place or to the park that afternoon.

Many very nice items have already been donated by local business and individuals for the auction, and more items, including baked goods, are always needed.

The auction list includes a fire pit, patio chairs, a tool set and many other brand new items.

Others who have already donated include: Sparkle Carwash/Studio 54 (Brian & Shelby Nielsen); Maggie & Ben Foster; Cundiff Farms; Corner Stop 1; Leon & Angie May; The Sideline; McMillan Enterprises; OK Coop; Thurman/Cundiff Cattle; Kiowa Auto Parts (assorted chain hoists and chain pullers); Kiowa Locker (beef bundle); Plum Thickett Inn ($100 gift card); Honda of Alva (two 30 oz. Yeti mugs); Farmers Coop of Alva (LED headlamp); Western Equipment of Alva (Ltd Edition FFA tractor); Foote’s (sprinkler & hose); Custom Rope (Buddy & Donna Williams-tow rope).

The list will only grow larger as July 4th nears, so a good crowd of bidders is urgently needed.

Fireworks Fill the Sky

At dark, (approx. 10:00 p.m.) a large crowd will fill the park and surround areas for the best fireworks show in Southern Kansas. It will be a great celebration and lots of fun for everyone, so bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the entire day and evening in Hardtner, Kansas on July 4th as we celebrate our 60th year!