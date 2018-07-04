Kiowa Voters Head to Polls Tuesday for Special Election on Term Limits

Citizens of Kiowa will head to the polls on Tuesday, July 10, to decide whether or not the city will have term limits for elected positions. The Kiowa City Council earlier this year passed a charter ordinance that did away with term limits for the city council and mayor positions, which had previously been set at a maximum of two 4-year terms for the past several years. The charter ordinance was subsequently challenged by a public petition which sent the issue to a Special Election.The vote will dictate whether the charter ordinance passed by council will go into effect or not.

A YES vote means the voter wants the charter ordinance to go into effect to eliminate term limits for elected officials. A NO vote means the voter does not want the ordinance to go into effect, which will revert the city back to the previous ordinance that has a two term limit for elected officials.

The July 10 vote will be held at the Kiowa Community Building and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to all registered voters who live inside the city limits of Kiowa.