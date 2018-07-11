Term Limits Will Remain

Kiowa voters voted 157-38 to keep term limits for the elected offices of Mayor and City Council in a special election on Tuesday.

The Kiowa City Council passed an ordinance earlier this year to eliminate term limits, but a public petition forced the ordinance to a vote in which voters rejected the ordinance. The city will now revert back to the previous ordinance that has been in effect for several years limiting elected officials to a maximum of two consecutive terms in office.