Voters Cast Ballots August 7 in Kansas Primary Election

By REX ZIMMERMAN

Voters in Barber County and all of Kansas will head to the polls on Tuesday, August 7, for the state’s Primary Election. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Voters in Kiowa, Hardtner, Hazelton and surrounding rural areas will cast ballots at the Kiowa Community Building. Voters in Medicine Lodge, Sharon, Sun City and remaining areas of Barber County will vote at Barber County Courthouse Annex in Medicine Lodge.

Commissioner, State Rep Races

A seat on the Barber County Commission is up for election from District 1, which includes most of the City of Medicine Lodge and areas east. Incumbent Steve Garten and Mike Roe, both from Medicine Lodge, are running for the seat as Republicans.

The winner will face no opposition in the November 6 General Election.

Kyle D. Hoffman, Republican from Coldwater, is running unopposed for re-election to the Kansas House of Representatives from the 116th District. He will also face no competition in November from a Democratic candidate.

U.S. Representative

Kansas 4th District Congressman Ron Estes will face competition for his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from another Ron Estes on the Republican ticket, while Laura Lombard and James A. Thompson are running on the Democratic ticket.

Many Running for State Offices

The race for Kansas Governor has a host of candidates. On the Republican side are candidates Jim Barnett, Jeff Colyer, Kris Kobach, Patrick Kucera, Tyler Ruzich, Ken Selzer and Joseph Tulera Jr., while Democrats running are Arden Anderson, Jack Bergeson, Carl Brewer, Laura Kelly and Joshua Svaty.

Republicans running for Secretary of State are Randy Duncan, Keith Esau, Craig McCullah, Scott Schwab and Dennis Taylor, and the winner will face Democrat Brian McClendon.

Derek Schmidt is running to keep his office of Attorney General on the Republican ticket and will face Sarah G. Swain, a Democrat, in November.

Republican Jake LaTurner and Democrat Marci Francisco are competing for the office of State Treasurer, while Vicki Schmidt and Clark Shultz are on the Republican ticket for Commissioner of Insurance and will face Democrat Nathaniel McLaughlin in the November General Election.

Township Clerks and Precinct Committeemen and Committeewomen will also be selected for all townships in Barber County. Most do not have candidates that have filed for those seats with the exception of Medicine Lodge Township (Richard Wortman, clerk), Moore Township (Shawn Simpson, clerk), Sun City Township (J. Paul Cox, clerk), Medicine Lodge One (Melvin E. Thompson and Carol A. Thompson, committeeman and committeewoman), and Medicine Lodge Three (Steve Garten and Amy Sill, committeeman and committeewoman.