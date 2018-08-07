Barber County Primary Election Results
(Unofficial) 35% VOTER TURNOUT
Barber County Commissioner – District 1
Mike Roe (R) 176
Steve Garten (R) 121
Governor/Lt. Governor
DEOMOCRAT Kelly/Rogers 46 – Brewer/Morrow 44 – Svaty/Lewison 19 – Andersen/Cowsert 5 – Bergeson/Cline 5
REPUBLICAN Kobach/Hartman 363 – Colyer/Mann 344 – Selzer/Sanderson 55 – Kucera/Reitz 4 – Tutera/Clemente 2 – Ruzich/Scavuzzo 1
U.S Representative – 4th District
REPUBLICAN Rep. Ron Estes 691 – Ron M. Estes 78
DEMOCRAT Laura Lombard 63 – James A. Thompson 53
Secretary of State
REPUBLICAN Scott Schwab 213 – Randy Duncan 186 – Keith Esau 172 – Dennis Taylor 91 – Craig McCullah 74
Commissioner of Insurance
REPUBLICAN Clark Schultz 387 – Vicki Schmidt 367