Barber County Primary Election Results

August 7, 2018   News

(Unofficial)   35% VOTER TURNOUT

Barber County Commissioner – District 1

Mike Roe (R)  176

Steve Garten (R)   121

Governor/Lt. Governor

DEOMOCRAT  Kelly/Rogers 46  –  Brewer/Morrow 44  –  Svaty/Lewison 19  –  Andersen/Cowsert 5  –  Bergeson/Cline 5

REPUBLICAN  Kobach/Hartman 363  –  Colyer/Mann 344  –  Selzer/Sanderson 55  –  Kucera/Reitz 4  –  Tutera/Clemente 2  –  Ruzich/Scavuzzo 1

U.S Representative – 4th District

REPUBLICAN  Rep. Ron Estes 691  –  Ron M. Estes 78

DEMOCRAT  Laura Lombard 63  –  James A. Thompson 53

Secretary of State

REPUBLICAN  Scott Schwab 213  –  Randy Duncan 186  –  Keith Esau 172  –  Dennis Taylor 91  –  Craig McCullah 74

Commissioner of Insurance

REPUBLICAN   Clark Schultz 387  –  Vicki Schmidt 367

 

 