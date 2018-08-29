Enjoy Labor Day Weekend in Kiowa!

By KIOWA CHAMBER

of COMMERCE

The Kiowa Chamber of Commerce welcomes everyone to the 79th Annual Labor Day Celebration this weekend! The tradition started in 1939 and has only gotten better and better during the years.

This year, the fun begins Saturday, Sept. 1, with garage sales. A listing of all the garage sales is expected to be available at various locations around town.

Later in the morning the Duck Soup Invitational Softball Tournament gets underway. Grab your lawn chairs and enjoy the softball competition.

Also on Sept. 1, the 6th annual Cowboy Triathlon will be held at Perschbacher Arena, located just northeast of town. Action begins at 10 a.m. and competition will include shooting five skeets, hitting five golf balls in the arena, and roping five steers.

Come to enter or just to watch. For more information call Ryan at 620-213-2439 or Brena at 620-213-2440.

Sunday, Sept. 2, the Kiowa Classic Car will be held at Progress Park. For more information contact Clint Stewart at 620-213-1834 or April Stewart at 620-825-6252. There will be door prizes, games and concessions all day, along with great music. Plaques will be awarded to the top cars, trucks and semi’s. Registration to enter a vehicle is $15.00, and there is free admission for the public. Gates open at 8:00 a.m.

The popular Burnout will be held 2:00 p.m. at the corner of 8th and Miller.

When you get done seeing all the neat cars, you can watch volleyball at the court in the park. The Shriners will have a concession stand on Sunday.

Monday, Sept. 3, will start with the First State Bank Labor Day 5K Run beginning at 8:00 a.m. In addition to the 5K, it also includes a Fun Run and Kid’s Kuarter. This race is always a favorite for both runners and fans, so show up early and participate or cheer on the runners.

Activities at Progress Park begin early as the Kiowa Historical Society will be selling homemade cinnamon rolls and coffee. Cakewalk and Bingo begin around 11:00 a.m. If you would like to donate a cake just bring it that morning to the Chamber booth.

Our famous “Beaners” will have the beans and all the fixin’s ready at noon for the Free Bean Feed. Food booths will include the Congregational Church, Methodist Church, St. John’s Catholic Church and Barber County Shriners.

After you eat, try your luck at the Horseshoe Pitching Contest starting at 1:00 p.m. Other activities include the 3-point Basketball Contest at 1:30 p.m., Hay Scramble at 2:00 p.m., Closest to the Pin Golf Contest at 2:30 p.m., and if it’s a warm afternoon, the fire truck will spray down anyone who wants to get cooled off at 2:30 p.m.

There will also be inflatables for the kids to enjoy all day, and at the end of Monday’s activities there will be a Gospel Concert.

It will be a busy weekend, and the Chamber extends a big Thank You to everyone who volunteers to help with the event.