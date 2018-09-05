AG Derek Schmidt Files Involuntary Manslaughter Charge Against Barber County Undersheriff

MEDICINE LODGE − (September 5, 2018) − A Barber County man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Schmidt today filed the criminal charge against Virgil “Dusty” Brewer, 60, in connection with the death of Steven Myers near Sun City in October 2017. Brewer is the undersheriff of Barber County. The charge is one count of involuntary manslaughter. Bond has been set at $15,000, and a condition of bond is that Brewer not engage in law enforcement activity.

Brewer is scheduled for a first appearance September 7 at 11 a.m. in Barber County District Court.

Criminal charges are merely accusations. Individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

A copy of the complaint is available at http://bit.ly/2PFMksb.