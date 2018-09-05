Senior Citizens Can Get Into Games for FREE!

Are you 65 years of age or older? Do you love Chieftains sports? The South Barber School District wants you to come to their home games, and they want you to come for free. Above, Keith and Janie Rathgeber show off their Golden Tickets they picked up at the USD Central Office, presented to them by Superintendent Dr. Mylo Miller, right. If you are a senior citizen, just drop by the USD Office downtown, sign up, and receive your own Golden Ticket for free admittance to all South Barber home football and basketball games this season.