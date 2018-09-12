South Barber Celebrates Homecoming Friday Night

South Barber High School will holds its annual Homecoming Celebration this Friday, Sept. 14. The Parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. down Main Street followed by a pep rally at the corner of 5th and Main. The crowning of the Homecoming Queen will be held at 6:30 p.m. followed by the football game between South Barber and Central Christian at 7:00 p.m.

Three seniors have been selected to serve this year as Homecoming Queen candidates.

HAYLIE DRAKE is the daughter of Nathan and Robin Drake. She participates in FCCLA, is class vice president and Student Council treasurer. She is also a cheerleader and Turner Youth Group president.

Haylie is a member of the National Honor Society and has received her bronze and silver honor pins. She enjoys playing with her dogs and “hanging out” with her family and binge watching “Friends” on Netflix.

After graduation, she plans to attend a community college to receive a business degree and hopes to become a florist.

SAVANNAH HUGHBANKS is the daughter of Kyle and Trina Hughbanks. She serves this year at President of the National Honor Society and FCCLA and is vice-president of the Student Council and FFA.

Savannah also participates in volleyball, basketball, track and vocal music and is a cheerleader.

She has received her Kansas State FFA degree and was a Girls State representative. She has also received academic excellence awards, is Kansas Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership representative and has medaled at State in tennis, track and went to State in basketball. She was also a USSSA All-State softball pitcher in Kansas and Missouri.

Her hobbies include watching movies and reading, and she plans to attend the University of Central Oklahoma next year majoring in Psychology and Forensic Science.

DESTINY LYONS is the daughter of Chad Lyons and Monique Arrington and is active in Drama, Yearbook, Forensics and is a member of the Grace Bible Fellowship Youth Group.

Destiny enjoys reading, writing, drawing and working with her friends at the Sideline. After graduation, she plans to attend the Hays Academy of Hair Design.

Serving as escorts for the queen candidates will be senior football players Cole Coggins, Neal Gugelmeyer and Nick Malone.

Attendants

Serving as attendants from the junior class will be Maria Pedroso and Kutter Jewell, while sophomore class attendants are Chloe Blunk and Kade Wright. Freshman class attendants will be Grace Cantrell and Nick Leone.

Kindergarten helpers that will carry the queen’s crown, robe and signed football will be Annyston Courson, daughter of Brett and Heidi Courson; Channing Humphrey, daughter of Trent and Abby Humphrey; Liam Brattin, son of Joey and Rae Brattin’ and Marlin Gebers, son of David and Jessica Gebers.