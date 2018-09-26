Nate Houston Named Kiowa Police Chief

Kiowa welcomed a new Police Chief this week as Nate Houston has been selected by the mayor and city council to head the local department.

Chief Houston, 35, was born and raised in Harper, KS and is a 2002 graduate of Chaparral High School. He attended the University of Kansas for one year before coming back to Harper County and taking a position with the Anthony Police Department, where he also worked part-time for the Harper County Sheriff’s Department.

He went to work for the Harper Police Dept. in 2012 and has served as a sergeant in the department the past three years. Chief Houston has taken supervising and administration classes during his time at Harper along with crime scene and detective courses.

“I love the small town environment,” he said, adding that his goal is to earn the confidence of the public so they won’t hesitate to call him when there is a problem. A search for another full-time officer is already underway, and the new chief said he plans to use Michael Simpson as a reserve officer, a position he has served in the past few years.

Chief Houston is single and has a daughter, Greinley, who will turn 7 years old in October.