Peace Treaty Pageant This Weekend in Medicine Lodge

Thousands are planning trips to the south-central Kansas town of Medicine Lodge later this month to witness the Medicine Lodge Peace Treaty Pageant.

The full scale reenactment encompasses 300 years of history leading up to the great Peace Council of 1867 between the US Government and the five tribes of the Great Plains.

Set in a natural amphitheater overlooking the panoramic backdrop of the Gypsum Hills and the Kansas sky, the pageant commemorates the diverse cultures of the discoverers, explorers, and settlers mixed with the native peoples of the Central Plains. This remarkable undertaking by the hundreds of volunteers and livestock from Medicine Lodge and the surrounding area only takes place every few years.

Experience history on the red bricks of Main Street as the community transforms into a frontier town, with parades and the Medicine Lodge historical night show featuring gun slinging cowboys, bank robbers, can-can dancers and hatchet-wielding Carry Nation. Entertainment can be found in all forms during the weekend: street dances featuring Lucky People and the Mike Love Band, craft fairs, food vendors and unique shops around town. Enjoy the day while listening to live music on the downtown stage, take a wagon ride and let the kids expend some energy at the inflatables.

Be sure to head to the Powwow Pavilion in the city park to watch the annual intertribal powwow. Spectators have opportunities to glance into the history of Native Americans, glimpse a centuries-old tradition and gaze upon the beauty of their regalia while listening to the rhythmic beat of their drums and voices lifted in song.

Food vendors will be on site with the always-popular Indian tacos and fry bread. A wide selection of Native items including jewelry, wooden crafts, blankets and rugs will be available. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the experience.

Explore a colorful era of western history with the trappers and traders at the Mountain Man Encampment. The Stockade Museum is again planning several special guest events including a blacksmith, book signings, pony rides and demonstrations in the Carry Nation Home. Don’t miss the 30th Annual Kansas Championship Ranch Rodeo and its Cowboy Trappings and Trade Show.

Come be a part of history in this thrilling weekend in Medicine Lodge. Additional information and tickets can be found at peacetreaty.org .

Medicine Lodge Indian Peace Treaty Association, PO Box 194, Medicine Lodge, Kansas 67104, 620-886-9815• office@peacetreaty.org